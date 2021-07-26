CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $17.21 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.4% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.