CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,520 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $20,318,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 87,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

