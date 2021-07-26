CSM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,188. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 176.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

