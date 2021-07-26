CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,490 shares of company stock worth $198,283,207 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.