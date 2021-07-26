CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTS stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

