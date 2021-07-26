Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,927 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 319.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $209.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.77. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

