Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 79,628 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xerox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

