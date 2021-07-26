CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.25. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,121 shares traded.

CURI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

