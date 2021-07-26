CyberOptics (CYBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

