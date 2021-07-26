D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,968 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Adient worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

NYSE ADNT opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

