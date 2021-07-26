D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,509 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Zogenix worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zogenix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $994.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

