D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 385,709 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $34.39 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

