D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 528,167 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 387,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.76 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

