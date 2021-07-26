D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 69,163 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $83,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

