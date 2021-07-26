Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.