Datamine One Day Volume Reaches $12,480.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $438,519.14 and approximately $12,480.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00235355 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001305 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00737083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,319,033 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

