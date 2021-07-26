Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 10,504 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $284,238.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 10,434 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $285,787.26.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. 193,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 75.09. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

