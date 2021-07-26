Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.80.

DECK stock opened at $405.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $411.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

