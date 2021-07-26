Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492,018 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.