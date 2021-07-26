Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.67. 7,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,102. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

