DeHive 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $485,451.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $465,835.28 and approximately $485,451.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00109817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,586.23 or 1.00346180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.21 or 0.00814847 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 840,976 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.