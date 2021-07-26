Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.90, but opened at $59.00. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 16,720 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,237. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

