Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBJF. BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UCB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCBJF opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.56.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.