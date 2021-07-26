Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $92.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,358 shares of company stock valued at $84,632,412 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

