Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.06 ($71.84).

FRA DPW traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Monday, reaching €59.37 ($69.85). 1,796,964 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.53. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

