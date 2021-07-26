DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 0.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,024 shares of company stock worth $26,508,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,889. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $463.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

