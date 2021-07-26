Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,117 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

