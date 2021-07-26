Diametric Capital LP Has $378,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.30 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

