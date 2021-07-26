Diametric Capital LP Invests $221,000 in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

MILE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MILE opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.