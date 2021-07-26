Diametric Capital LP Invests $253,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $332,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

