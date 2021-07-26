Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in Open Lending by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.