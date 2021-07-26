Diametric Capital LP Sells 28,132 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,132 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.11 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

