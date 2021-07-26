Diametric Capital LP Trims Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.15 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

