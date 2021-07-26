Diamond (DMD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,649.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $22,649.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001783 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00082456 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,616,091 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

