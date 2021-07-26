DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,803.93 or 0.85990928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $18,664.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00103467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,932.56 or 0.99857616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.37 or 0.00817531 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 273 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.