Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

