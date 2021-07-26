Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.59 Million Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.60% of Ryerson worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.