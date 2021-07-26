Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 282,335 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $24,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CommScope by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 483.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.