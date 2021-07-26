Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 637,300 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

