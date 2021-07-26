Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.27% of American Assets Trust worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

