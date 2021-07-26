Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

