Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,900 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.38% of Arrow Financial worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AROW stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $556.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

