Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.20% of Koppers worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $639.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.