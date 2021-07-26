Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.20% of Koppers worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:KOP opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $639.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44.
In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
