Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Set at $15.83 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $15.83 price target on Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

DIISY stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

