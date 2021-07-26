Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.29.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.36 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

