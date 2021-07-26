Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

