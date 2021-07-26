Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $530.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $453.28.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.00.

DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

