DomRaider (DRT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $950.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 668.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. DomRaider has a market cap of $411,287.19 and approximately $950.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

