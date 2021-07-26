Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.