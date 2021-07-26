Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $16.60

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.18. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

